1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA) Insider Claire Milverton Acquires 19,038 Shares

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Free Report) insider Claire Milverton acquired 19,038 shares of 1Spatial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £11,042.04 ($14,147.39).

1Spatial Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of LON:SPA opened at GBX 59.50 ($0.76) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 50.41. The stock has a market cap of £65.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4,712.50 and a beta of 0.37. 1Spatial Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 44 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 64.99 ($0.83).

1Spatial Company Profile

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate 3D, an automated approach to data quality, data integration and data enhancement; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

