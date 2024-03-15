1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA) Insider Claire Milverton Acquires 19,038 Shares

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Free Report) insider Claire Milverton acquired 19,038 shares of 1Spatial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £11,042.04 ($14,147.39).
1Spatial Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of LON:SPA opened at GBX 59.50 ($0.76) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 50.41. The stock has a market cap of £65.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4,712.50 and a beta of 0.37. 1Spatial Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 44 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 64.99 ($0.83).
1Spatial Company Profile
