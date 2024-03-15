30,826 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Purchased by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $38.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

