3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,575 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of 3M worth $26,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $103.12 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $113.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

