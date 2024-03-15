3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.000-2.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.6 billion-$7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.6 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised 3M from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.70.

Get 3M alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on 3M

3M Trading Down 0.9 %

3M stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.87.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 3M will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.