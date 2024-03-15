400 Shares in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Purchased by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the second quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 36.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 470 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $1,203,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,173,653.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $1,203,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,173,653.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,751 shares of company stock worth $1,629,687 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Barclays increased their price target on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on F5

F5 Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $191.01 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $199.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.46.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.