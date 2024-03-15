459 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Bought by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $118.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $153.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Get Our Latest Report on AWK

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.