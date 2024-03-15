4,600 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PARA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Paramount Global by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -19.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PARA shares. Loop Capital lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Paramount Global from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.84.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

