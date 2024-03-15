475 Shares in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

