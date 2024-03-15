475 Shares in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Onsemi Stock Down 3.4 %
ON stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.
Onsemi Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
