4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) Increases Dividend to $1.50 Per Share

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $0.65. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

4imprint Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of FOUR opened at GBX 6,160 ($78.92) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2,258.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,355.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,952.63. 4imprint Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,038.55 ($51.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,200 ($79.44).

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

4imprint Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands.

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.