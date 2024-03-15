4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) Increases Dividend to $1.50 Per Share

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $0.65. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
4imprint Group Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of FOUR opened at GBX 6,160 ($78.92) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2,258.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,355.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,952.63. 4imprint Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,038.55 ($51.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,200 ($79.44).
4imprint Group Company Profile
