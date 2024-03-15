700 Shares in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,655,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,930,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 10,147.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,288,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $288,967.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,131.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ziff Davis Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $64.11 on Friday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $78.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 78.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.02. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $389.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ziff Davis Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

