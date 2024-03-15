Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s previous close.

ASO has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.12.

ASO stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day moving average is $56.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 289.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

