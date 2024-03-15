AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Trading Down 4.2% After Insider Selling

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.2% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 289,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,173,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Specifically, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $573,682.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,826,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,262,289.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $2,012,329.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,643,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,314,334.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $573,682.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,826,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,262,289.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 22.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,607,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,026 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $17,550,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $16,463,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,895 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,396,000 after buying an additional 1,053,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

