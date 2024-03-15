AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the February 14th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AddLife AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDLF opened at C$7.94 on Friday. AddLife AB has a 12 month low of C$7.94 and a 12 month high of C$7.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.94.

Get AddLife AB (publ) alerts:

AddLife AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

AddLife AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment, consumables, and reagents primarily to healthcare sector, research, colleges, and universities, as well as the food and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates in two segments, Labtech and Medtech. The Labtech segment offers products, solutions, and services in the areas of diagnostics, and biomedical research and laboratory equipment for haematology, pathology, point-of-care diagnostics, cell biology, genetics, microbiology, virology, molecular biology, clinical chemistry, immunology, consumables, and analytical instruments segments.

Receive News & Ratings for AddLife AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AddLife AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.