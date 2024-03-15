AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the February 14th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
AddLife AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDLF opened at C$7.94 on Friday. AddLife AB has a 12 month low of C$7.94 and a 12 month high of C$7.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.94.
AddLife AB (publ) Company Profile
