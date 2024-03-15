adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the February 14th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in adidas by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

adidas Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $112.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. adidas has a 1 year low of $73.24 and a 1 year high of $113.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.09.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

