ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives $7.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $6.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,891,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,271,000 after purchasing an additional 110,180 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $967,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

