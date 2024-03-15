ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Gap Up to $10.13

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.13, but opened at $11.00. ADS-TEC Energy shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 1,075 shares trading hands.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 362.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

