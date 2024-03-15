AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,936 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AECOM were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AECOM in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

ACM stock opened at $90.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $94.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 201.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

