AerCap (NYSE:AER) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.30

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.30 and last traded at $83.22, with a volume of 132735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AER. Barclays lifted their price objective on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

Get AerCap alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AER

AerCap Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 589.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 35,377 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth about $745,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.