Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of AEZS opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.56. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99.
About Aeterna Zentaris
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aeterna Zentaris
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.