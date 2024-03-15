Aeva Technologies Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, March 19th (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 19th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, March 19th.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AEVA opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AEVA. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Aeva Technologies from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aeva Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,987,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 91,832 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Aeva Technologies by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its stake in Aeva Technologies by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 51,896,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,795,027 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 722.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 96,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 609,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 268,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

