AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $142.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.00.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $115.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AGCO has a one year low of $105.77 and a one year high of $140.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AGCO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of AGCO by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in AGCO by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

