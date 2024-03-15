AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) to Distribute Mar 24 Dividend of $0.12 on April 9th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) declared a mar 24 dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 9th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 71.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 2.4 %

AGNC stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 962.00 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Compass Point initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 20.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

