Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Down 49.5% in February

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the February 14th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACGBY opened at $10.22 on Friday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $143.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.15.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

