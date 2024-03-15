Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Down 49.5% in February

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the February 14th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Agricultural Bank of China Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACGBY opened at $10.22 on Friday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $143.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.15.
Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile
