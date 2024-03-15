AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRR) Short Interest Update

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AI Transportation Acquisition Price Performance

AITRR opened at $0.16 on Friday. AI Transportation Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.

About AI Transportation Acquisition

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

