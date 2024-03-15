AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRR) Short Interest Update

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AI Transportation Acquisition Price Performance
AITRR opened at $0.16 on Friday. AI Transportation Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.
About AI Transportation Acquisition
