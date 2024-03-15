Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Update

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the February 14th total of 31,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ALRN opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.12.

Institutional Trading of Aileron Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRN. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 65.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 52.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63,651 shares during the period. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

Further Reading

