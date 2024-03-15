Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Short Interest Update

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,208,900 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the February 14th total of 4,043,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Air Canada Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $13.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 335.90% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.