Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Up 58.3% in February

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the February 14th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air T in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Air T Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11. Air T has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 87.44% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $63.76 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air T in the second quarter valued at $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Air T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Air T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Air T by 20.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

