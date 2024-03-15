Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.28% of Airbnb worth $4,697,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $11,253,170.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,562,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,122,971.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,258,141 shares of company stock valued at $180,152,812 in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $166.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.84. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $168.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

