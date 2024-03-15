Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $166.67, but opened at $162.42. Airbnb shares last traded at $164.96, with a volume of 715,445 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $11,253,170.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,562,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,122,971.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $11,253,170.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,562,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,122,971.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,258,141 shares of company stock valued at $180,152,812. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Airbnb Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.