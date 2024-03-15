Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the February 14th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarum Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alarum Technologies by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alarum Technologies Stock Up 15.4 %

Shares of Alarum Technologies stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. Alarum Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32.

About Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, the British Virgin Islands, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Internet Access, and Consumer Internet Access.

