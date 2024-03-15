Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.550–0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alaska Air Group also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.55)-($0.45) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALK. Melius downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.13.

NYSE:ALK opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.86. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $62,390,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,293,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,980,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,951,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after buying an additional 660,917 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 316.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,886,000 after buying an additional 561,850 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

