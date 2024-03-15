Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the February 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,424,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 3rd quarter worth $6,749,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the third quarter worth $6,202,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the fourth quarter valued at $5,379,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the third quarter valued at $4,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Price Performance

NASDAQ ALCY opened at $10.58 on Friday. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43.

About Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

