Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Short Interest Up 53.8% in February

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the February 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Aldebaran Resources Stock Performance

Aldebaran Resources stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60. Aldebaran Resources has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.72.

Aldebaran Resources Company Profile

Aldebaran Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Rio Grande copper-gold project located in Salta Province, Argentina; the Aguas Calientes, El Camino, Catua, Oscuro, and La Frontera properties in Argentina; and 60% interest in the Altar copper-gold project consisting of nine mining concessions and nine servidumbres located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

