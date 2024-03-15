Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Short Interest Up 53.8% in February

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the February 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Aldebaran Resources Stock Performance
Aldebaran Resources stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60. Aldebaran Resources has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.72.
Aldebaran Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aldebaran Resources
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Aldebaran Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldebaran Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.