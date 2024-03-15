Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Down 3% Following Insider Selling

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.91. 160,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 817,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Specifically, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,830,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALHC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $910.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $465.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.56 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 75.64% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

Further Reading

