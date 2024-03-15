Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a drop of 57.2% from the February 14th total of 276,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Alimera Sciences Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $3.98 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $208.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 130.90% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 291.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

