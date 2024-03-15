Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE) Short Interest Down 64.5% in February

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the February 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ HIDE opened at $23.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.96. Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $24.32.

