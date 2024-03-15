alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Shares Up 1.5%

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €3.46 ($3.80) and last traded at €3.45 ($3.79). 5,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 583,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.40 ($3.74).

alstria office REIT Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.99.

About alstria office REIT

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

