Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,223 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,288 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $66,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $178.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.07 and a 1-year high of $180.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

