American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,370 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.11% of Chubb worth $95,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 39.6% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.06.

Chubb Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CB opened at $257.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $260.58. The stock has a market cap of $104.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

