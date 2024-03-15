American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $131.00

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $131.00 and last traded at $130.41, with a volume of 28214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.75.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.14%. American Financial Group's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total value of $292,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,546,049.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $100,427.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,398.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total transaction of $292,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,546,049.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,967 shares of company stock worth $2,228,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,987,000 after acquiring an additional 197,992 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,288,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $925,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81,293 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,973,000 after acquiring an additional 654,442 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,838,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,359,000 after acquiring an additional 191,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,335,000 after acquiring an additional 44,103 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Financial Group



American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

