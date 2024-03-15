Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Short Interest Down 20.7% in February

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the February 14th total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of AEBZY opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.15.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.