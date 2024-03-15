Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Short Interest Down 20.7% in February

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the February 14th total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of AEBZY opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.15.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark.

