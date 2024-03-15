Analysts Offer Predictions for Caleres, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caleres in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the textile maker will earn $5.01 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share.

Get Caleres alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CAL. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Caleres Price Performance

CAL opened at $38.33 on Friday. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other Caleres news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $382,066.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,269,676.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $382,066.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,269,676.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,250 shares of company stock worth $2,539,225. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Caleres by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Caleres by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.