Analysts Offer Predictions for Celestica Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Celestica in a research report issued on Monday, March 11th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak anticipates that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Celestica’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Celestica’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.82 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 3.07%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Celestica from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Celestica from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Celestica stock opened at C$60.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.40. Celestica has a one year low of C$14.31 and a one year high of C$66.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$49.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.16.

In related news, Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 256,954 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.75, for a total transaction of C$13,040,415.50. In other Celestica news, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 134,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.26, for a total value of C$6,478,711.96. Also, Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 256,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.75, for a total transaction of C$13,040,415.50. Insiders have sold a total of 428,759 shares of company stock worth $20,884,473 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

