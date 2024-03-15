Analysts Set Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Target Price at C$31.56

Shares of Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.56.

FIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$35.00 price objective on Filo Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Filo Mining from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Filo Mining Stock Performance

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining stock opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

