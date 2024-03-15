Analysts Set Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Target Price at $168.33

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPC. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GPC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $151.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $174.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.72.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.87%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.