Analysts Set Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Target Price at $18.00

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

ZVRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. Zevra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $69,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

