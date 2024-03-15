Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.7% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 9,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 51.6% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 55,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 18,895 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KMI. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.