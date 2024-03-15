Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,258 shares of company stock valued at $13,566,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.87.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $470.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $466.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.85. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

