Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,700 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Copart by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $56.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $56.96. The company has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

