Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,176 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $9,005,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,898,000 after buying an additional 14,105,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.82. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

